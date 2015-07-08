Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mullis, Michael Adam
Arrest Date 03/22/2022
Court Case 202202030
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mullis, Michael Adam (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Ridge Rd/w C J Thomas Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2022 03:32.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Bacchus, Keawanda Theresa
Arrest Date 03-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Bacchus, Keawanda Theresa (B /F/33) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 3/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Allen, Noel
Arrest Date 03/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Allen, Noel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3900-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2022 07:41.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez
Arrest Date 03-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Sr 1008/ N Providence St, Waxhaw, on 3/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Butler, David Lamar
Arrest Date 03/22/2022
Court Case 202202031
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Butler, David Lamar (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2022 07:58.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich, K C

Name Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez
Arrest Date 03-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Sr 1008/n Providence St, Waxhaw, on 3/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M