Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Michael Adam
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2022
|Court Case
|202202030
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Michael Adam (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Ridge Rd/w C J Thomas Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2022 03:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Bacchus, Keawanda Theresa
|Arrest Date
|03-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bacchus, Keawanda Theresa (B /F/33) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 3/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Allen, Noel
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Allen, Noel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3900-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2022 07:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|03-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Sr 1008/ N Providence St, Waxhaw, on 3/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Butler, David Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2022
|Court Case
|202202031
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Butler, David Lamar (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2022 07:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich, K C
|Name
|Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|03-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cruz, Rafael Gonzalez (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Sr 1008/n Providence St, Waxhaw, on 3/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M