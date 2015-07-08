Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WARE, DARRICK LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 04:03:00
Court Case 5902022209083
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ZAVALA-REYES, CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 11:39:00
Court Case 5902022209144
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
Bond Amount

Name LOWERY, TORMEKO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 15:42:00
Court Case 5902022209162
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCDUFFIE, TYRELL SHAMEEK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 05:52:00
Court Case 5902022209088
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name JONES, WILLIE ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 13:28:00
Court Case 5902022208235
Charge Description STAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SERRANO-PEREZ, EDIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-23 14:32:00
Court Case 5902022208914
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount