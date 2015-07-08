Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harding, Alexander James
Arrest Date 03/23/2022
Court Case 202200235
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Harding, Alexander James (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Silverwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/23/2022 03:12.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 03-23-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at [Address], on 3/23/2022 21:14.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Herold, Brandon Nicholas
Arrest Date 03/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Civil (M),
Description Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Civil (M), at 3300-BLK Mistywood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 10:48.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Jefferson, Endiaye Tyre
Arrest Date 03/23/2022
Court Case 210819196
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Awdw Serious Injury (F),
Description Jefferson, Endiaye Tyre (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 21:30.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Martinez, Carlos Eduardo
Arrest Date 03/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Martinez, Carlos Eduardo (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2022 11:33.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Hayes, Jimothy Le-shaun
Arrest Date 03/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Larceny) (F),
Description Hayes, Jimothy Le-shaun (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 07:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A