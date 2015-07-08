Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harding, Alexander James
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200235
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Harding, Alexander James (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Silverwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/23/2022 03:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|03-23-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at [Address], on 3/23/2022 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Civil (M),
|Description
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Civil (M), at 3300-BLK Mistywood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Jefferson, Endiaye Tyre
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2022
|Court Case
|210819196
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Awdw Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Jefferson, Endiaye Tyre (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Martinez, Carlos Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Carlos Eduardo (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2022 11:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Hayes, Jimothy Le-shaun
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Hayes, Jimothy Le-shaun (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2022 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A