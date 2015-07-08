Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PUCKETT, JOEL SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 00:35:00
Court Case 3502021058126
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MASON, DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 10:30:00
Court Case 5902022209005
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCLEAN, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/24/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 14:18:00
Court Case 5902022003624
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MOSES, JERMAINE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 01:05:00
Court Case 5902022209230
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name OLSEN, MACKENZIE ROSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 12:37:00
Court Case 3502021002615
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NORMAN, NICOLE ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-24 14:55:00
Court Case 5902022209306
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount