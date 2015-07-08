Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PUCKETT, JOEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 00:35:00
|Court Case
|3502021058126
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MASON, DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022209005
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCLEAN, ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022003624
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MOSES, JERMAINE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022209230
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|OLSEN, MACKENZIE ROSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/21/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 12:37:00
|Court Case
|3502021002615
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NORMAN, NICOLE ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-24 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022209306
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount