Name Nicholson, Brent Sutton
Arrest Date 03/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Comply-Show Cause (M),
Description Nicholson, Brent Sutton (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Comply-show Cause (M), at 6600-BLK Creft Cir, Lake Park, SC, on 3/24/2022 01:02.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Price, Deshawn Jemall
Arrest Date 03/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip (72 Hour), M (M),
Description Price, Deshawn Jemall (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (72 Hour), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 16:00.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Krizhevskiy, Kevin Andrey
Arrest Date 03-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Krizhevskiy, Kevin Andrey (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 2099 N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 8:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Barrino, Billy Rashawn
Arrest Date 03/24/2022
Court Case 202201818
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Ccw (M),
Description Barrino, Billy Rashawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Ccw (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 01:52.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Ramos-rosales, Rogelio
Arrest Date 03/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear(Dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Expired Reg (M), 2) Fail To Appear(Dwi) (M), 3) Fail To Appear(Dwi) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M),
Description Ramos-rosales, Rogelio (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear(dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Expired Reg (M), 2) Fail To Appear(dwi) (M), 3) Fail To Appear(dwi) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Nieves, P

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel
Arrest Date 03-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel (C), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 01:27, 3/24/2022. Reported: 01:27, 3/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M