Below are the Union County arrests for 03-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nicholson, Brent Sutton
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Comply-Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Nicholson, Brent Sutton (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Comply-show Cause (M), at 6600-BLK Creft Cir, Lake Park, SC, on 3/24/2022 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Price, Deshawn Jemall
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip (72 Hour), M (M),
|Description
|Price, Deshawn Jemall (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (72 Hour), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Krizhevskiy, Kevin Andrey
|Arrest Date
|03-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Krizhevskiy, Kevin Andrey (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 2099 N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 8:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2022
|Court Case
|202201818
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Ccw (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Ramos-rosales, Rogelio
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear(Dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Expired Reg (M), 2) Fail To Appear(Dwi) (M), 3) Fail To Appear(Dwi) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Ramos-rosales, Rogelio (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear(dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Expired Reg (M), 2) Fail To Appear(dwi) (M), 3) Fail To Appear(dwi) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Nieves, P
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel
|Arrest Date
|03-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel (C), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 01:27, 3/24/2022. Reported: 01:27, 3/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M