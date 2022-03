Description

Dunlap, Reginald O N (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Operate No Ins,no Reg) (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2022 02:10.