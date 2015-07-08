Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLOUD, DONICHEE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/22/1955
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022209147
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|IVEY, MICHAEL DEWITT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/4/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 16:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEWART, BRODRICK EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/15/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019237507
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022209530
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS-SMITH, ANTONIO LAMER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021208501
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POMPEY, DARVIS JARRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-26 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022209502
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00