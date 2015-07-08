Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLOUD, DONICHEE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1955
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 07:10:00
Court Case 5902022209147
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name IVEY, MICHAEL DEWITT
Arrest Type
DOB 11/4/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 16:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEWART, BRODRICK EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/15/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 00:05:00
Court Case 5902019237507
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 06:15:00
Court Case 5902022209530
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS-SMITH, ANTONIO LAMER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 14:56:00
Court Case 5902021208501
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name POMPEY, DARVIS JARRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-26 00:25:00
Court Case 5902022209502
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00