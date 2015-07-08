Below are the Union County arrests for 03-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rowell, J Lee J
Arrest Date 03/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Rowell, J Lee J (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5700-BLK Unionville Brief Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/26/2022 22:55.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Lewis, Elizabeth Marie
Arrest Date 03/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Lewis, Elizabeth Marie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 2500-BLK Paperbark Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/26/2022 00:04.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Goodnoe, Carley Elise
Arrest Date 03-26-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Goodnoe, Carley Elise (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7900 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 3/26/2022 10:30:35 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Harlan, Morgan Elane
Arrest Date 03/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Psg Area (M),
Description Harlan, Morgan Elane (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Psg Area (M), at 13700-BLK East Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/26/2022 00:30.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica
Arrest Date 03-26-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica ( /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 8043 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 3/26/2022 10:41:07 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Whistlehunt, Tara Sue
Arrest Date 03/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Whistlehunt, Tara Sue (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Low Gap Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/26/2022 03:19.
Arresting Officer Self, J B