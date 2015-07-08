Below are the Union County arrests for 03-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Rowell, J Lee J
|03/26/2022
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Rowell, J Lee J (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5700-BLK Unionville Brief Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/26/2022 22:55.
|Smith, S M
|Lewis, Elizabeth Marie
|03/26/2022
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Lewis, Elizabeth Marie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 2500-BLK Paperbark Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/26/2022 00:04.
|Smith, T C
|Goodnoe, Carley Elise
|03-26-2022
|Goodnoe, Carley Elise (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7900 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 3/26/2022 10:30:35 PM.
|Mills, W E
|Harlan, Morgan Elane
|03/26/2022
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Psg Area (M),
|Harlan, Morgan Elane (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Psg Area (M), at 13700-BLK East Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/26/2022 00:30.
|Furr, L M
|Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica
|03-26-2022
|Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica ( /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 8043 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 3/26/2022 10:41:07 PM.
|Mills, W E
|Whistlehunt, Tara Sue
|03/26/2022
|Simple Assault (M),
|Whistlehunt, Tara Sue (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Low Gap Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/26/2022 03:19.
|Self, J B