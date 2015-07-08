Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALVARADO, JARE OBED
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/16/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 10:19:00
Court Case 4802019704630
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROMERO, SANTOS ALCIDES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 10:00:00
Court Case 3502007005982
Charge Description FISHING WITHOUT A LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DEBERRY, MATTHEW WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 00:00:00
Court Case 5902022209600
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SADOW, ANDREW MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 10:20:00
Court Case 5902022209644
Charge Description PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KERSEY, JERRY ANDREW
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/4/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 00:30:00
Court Case 5902022209615
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DOE, PETER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-27 12:25:00
Court Case 5902022209646
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount