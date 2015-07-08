Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALVARADO, JARE OBED
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/16/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 10:19:00
|Court Case
|4802019704630
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROMERO, SANTOS ALCIDES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 10:00:00
|Court Case
|3502007005982
|Charge Description
|FISHING WITHOUT A LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DEBERRY, MATTHEW WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022209600
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SADOW, ANDREW MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022209644
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KERSEY, JERRY ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/4/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022209615
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DOE, PETER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-27 12:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022209646
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount