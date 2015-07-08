Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaddy, Jamarl Tamaki
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Jamarl Tamaki (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Creekview Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/27/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Hailey, Marsha Darlene
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Marsha Darlene (O /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/27/2022 18:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Restrepo Bejarano, Luis Guillermo
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|202202161
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Restrepo Bejarano, Luis Guillermo (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/27/2022 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Honeycutt, Joseph Robert
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|202201916
|Charge
|1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Honeycutt, Joseph Robert (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 700-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2022 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK High St, Polkton, NC, on 3/27/2022 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Ricketts, Quentin Obrien
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2022
|Court Case
|202202175
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Ricketts, Quentin Obrien (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2022 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W