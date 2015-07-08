Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gaddy, Jamarl Tamaki
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Gaddy, Jamarl Tamaki (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Creekview Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/27/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Hailey, Marsha Darlene
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Hailey, Marsha Darlene (O /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/27/2022 18:34.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Restrepo Bejarano, Luis Guillermo
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case 202202161
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Restrepo Bejarano, Luis Guillermo (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/27/2022 00:45.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Honeycutt, Joseph Robert
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case 202201916
Charge 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Honeycutt, Joseph Robert (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 700-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2022 19:36.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Martinez, Esmeralda Veronica (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK High St, Polkton, NC, on 3/27/2022 02:18.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Ricketts, Quentin Obrien
Arrest Date 03/27/2022
Court Case 202202175
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Ricketts, Quentin Obrien (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2022 19:50.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W