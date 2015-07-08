Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EDMONDS, TERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022209699
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LEMMONS, JASON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/29/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022003767
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FOARD, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/24/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 03:11:00
|Court Case
|5902022209701
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCMILLER, SHURON EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/31/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 15:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, JAYLYUNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 03:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022209704
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FLEMING, CAMERON JAHALIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-28 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021015363
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00