Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EDMONDS, TERRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 04:00:00
Court Case 5902022209699
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEMMONS, JASON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022003767
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FOARD, KENNETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 03:11:00
Court Case 5902022209701
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCMILLER, SHURON EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 12/31/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 15:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JAYLYUNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 03:06:00
Court Case 5902022209704
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLEMING, CAMERON JAHALIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-28 11:20:00
Court Case 5902021015363
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 5000.00