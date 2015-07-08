Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phifer, Ian Adraine
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case 202201939
Charge Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Phifer, Ian Adraine (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 21:53.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Ireland, Kendrick Alvord
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case 202200527
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M),
Description Ireland, Kendrick Alvord (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), at 800-BLK Harvest Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 22:40.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Langley, Matthew Scott
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Langley, Matthew Scott (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/28/2022 23:33.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Hatchell, Russell
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Hatchell, Russell (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 7300-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/28/2022 04:53.
Arresting Officer Mcclellan, T

Name Parham, Lamont Dontae
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case 201900080
Charge Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F),
Description Parham, Lamont Dontae (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 08:40.
Arresting Officer Morton, S

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 03/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Stalking (F),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 10:35.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S