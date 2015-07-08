Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phifer, Ian Adraine
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|202201939
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Phifer, Ian Adraine (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Ireland, Kendrick Alvord
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|202200527
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M),
|Description
|Ireland, Kendrick Alvord (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), at 800-BLK Harvest Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Langley, Matthew Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Langley, Matthew Scott (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/28/2022 23:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Hatchell, Russell
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Hatchell, Russell (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 7300-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/28/2022 04:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Parham, Lamont Dontae
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|201900080
|Charge
|Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F),
|Description
|Parham, Lamont Dontae (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Morton, S
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (F),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2022 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S