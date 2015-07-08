Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CULBERTSON, JEFFERY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 00:30:00
Court Case 1502021051904
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HESTER, MITCHELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 12:33:00
Court Case 5902022209139
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TYLICKI, PATRICK RONALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 11:45:00
Court Case 5902022209829
Charge Description CONSP SELL/DELIVER SCH I CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARMOUCH, GEORGIO CAMILLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/22/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 00:31:00
Court Case 5902022209795
Charge Description GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ODELL, KEVIN WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 11:22:00
Court Case 5902022209806
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BRISCOE, JUAN RODRIQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-29 17:49:00
Court Case 8002022050108
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00