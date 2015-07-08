Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
|Description
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 18:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|202201959
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Taylor, Knowles Allan
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Knowles Allan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK Emerson Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2022 03:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Mangum, Jerry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|202201960
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Jerry Wayne (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 20:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Simmons, Dustin Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Dustin Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5300-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/29/2022 07:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Roberts, William Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2022
|Court Case
|202201962
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Roberts, William Lee (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A