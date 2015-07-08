Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gunn, Dustin Alexander
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
Description Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 18:32.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case 202201959
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 19:33.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Taylor, Knowles Allan
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Taylor, Knowles Allan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK Emerson Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2022 03:05.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Mangum, Jerry Wayne
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case 202201960
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Mangum, Jerry Wayne (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 20:02.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Simmons, Dustin Allen
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Simmons, Dustin Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5300-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/29/2022 07:35.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Roberts, William Lee
Arrest Date 03/29/2022
Court Case 202201962
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Roberts, William Lee (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2022 21:26.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A