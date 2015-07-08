Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JAMES, KELISHA DESTINY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 01:59:00
Court Case 5902022209940
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JONES, SHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 09:20:00
Court Case 5902022209961
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ASKEW, STARRIA DANIELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 15:09:00
Court Case 5902022209981
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 60000.00

Name WEBSTER, DARREN RAEKWON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 01:49:00
Court Case 5902022209942
Charge Description FEL POSS SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GILLIAM, GERORALD LANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 09:00:00
Court Case 5902022209965
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name HUNTLEY, SHANTYRA JEANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1994
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-30 15:10:00
Court Case 5902020228524
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00