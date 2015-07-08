Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JAMES, KELISHA DESTINY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 01:59:00
|Court Case
|5902022209940
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/8/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022209961
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ASKEW, STARRIA DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 15:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022209981
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|60000.00
|Name
|WEBSTER, DARREN RAEKWON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 01:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022209942
|Charge Description
|FEL POSS SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GILLIAM, GERORALD LANTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022209965
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HUNTLEY, SHANTYRA JEANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/1994
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-30 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020228524
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00