Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2022 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 200-BLK E Phifer St/wolfe St, Monroe, NC, on 12:50, 3/30/2022. Reported: 12:50, 3/30/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Van Buskirk, Bret Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Van Buskirk, Bret Michael (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Bradley, Jessica Anne
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bradley, Jessica Anne (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2022 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Reagan, William Herbert
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2022
|Court Case
|202201966
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Reagan, William Herbert (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2300-BLK Roland Dr, Washington, NC, on 3/30/2022 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Johnson, Theodore Emanuel
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Theodore Emanuel (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2022 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T