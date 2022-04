Description

Hagler, Dustin Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2022 09:12.