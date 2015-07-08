Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, JEREMY TERRELL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/8/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 09:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, ANTHONY OSHAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 16:20:00
Court Case 5902021224219
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LINDSAY, THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/7/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 09:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LUSTER, BRIANA DOMONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 16:35:00
Court Case 5902022210319
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name ANTHONY, WILLIE ELBEEHARD
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 7/19/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 09:20:00
Court Case 3502022052876
Charge Description FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PAGAN, ANGEL MIGUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1981
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-01 15:00:00
Court Case 5902022210320
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00