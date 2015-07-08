Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Naylor, Rebecca Jane
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Naylor, Rebecca Jane (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 19:58.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Broome, Jeremy Keith
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Prob Viol Out Of County (M),
Description Broome, Jeremy Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Prob Viol Out Of County (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 10:33.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Morales-picho, Simon Morales
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender(Dwi, Nol) (M),
Description Morales-picho, Simon Morales (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender(dwi, Nol) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 10:50.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Scarboro, Benjamin Ray
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Scarboro, Benjamin Ray (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 600-BLK E C J Thomas Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/1/2022 20:28.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Maske, Bobby Ray J
Arrest Date 04/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Maske, Bobby Ray J (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 11:55.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R