Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Naylor, Rebecca Jane
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Naylor, Rebecca Jane (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Broome, Jeremy Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Prob Viol Out Of County (M),
|Description
|Broome, Jeremy Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Prob Viol Out Of County (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 10:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Morales-picho, Simon Morales
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender(Dwi, Nol) (M),
|Description
|Morales-picho, Simon Morales (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender(dwi, Nol) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Scarboro, Benjamin Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Scarboro, Benjamin Ray (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 600-BLK E C J Thomas Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/1/2022 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Maske, Bobby Ray J
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Maske, Bobby Ray J (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2022 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R