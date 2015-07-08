Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Deangelo Shay
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Misdemeanory Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Williams, Deangelo Shay (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(misdemeanory Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK Belton St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/2/2022 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Knowles, Andrea Moore
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Animal Control Ordinace (M),
|Description
|Knowles, Andrea Moore (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Animal Control Ordinace (M), at 5200-BLK Parkwood School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/2/2022 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lopez, Vazquez Miguel
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Vazquez Miguel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Benjamin, Darrell Manzell
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|202202342
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Benjamin, Darrell Manzell (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14200-BLK E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Lopez, Vazquez Jose
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Vazquez Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 20:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Clark, Frankie Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2022
|Court Case
|202202062
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2022 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J