Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Deangelo Shay
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Misdemeanory Larceny), M (M),
Description Williams, Deangelo Shay (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(misdemeanory Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK Belton St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/2/2022 14:31.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Knowles, Andrea Moore
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Animal Control Ordinace (M),
Description Knowles, Andrea Moore (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Animal Control Ordinace (M), at 5200-BLK Parkwood School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/2/2022 17:31.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lopez, Vazquez Miguel
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lopez, Vazquez Miguel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 20:08.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Benjamin, Darrell Manzell
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case 202202342
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Benjamin, Darrell Manzell (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14200-BLK E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 01:22.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Lopez, Vazquez Jose
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lopez, Vazquez Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2022 20:29.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Clark, Frankie Lee
Arrest Date 04/02/2022
Court Case 202202062
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2022 01:50.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J