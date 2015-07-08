Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEE, JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/29/1953
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022210422
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, KEVON TYMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022210425
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PALACIOS-SALVADOR, MARCO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022210427
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, COURTNEY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/2/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 02:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022210429
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BIRCH, FAAKHIRA KAMIYLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/29/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 06:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022210434
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERSON-BLAIN, INDIGO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/6/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-03 05:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022210435
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00