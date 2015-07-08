Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEE, JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/29/1953
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 00:05:00
Court Case 5902022210422
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, KEVON TYMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 02:03:00
Court Case 5902022210425
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PALACIOS-SALVADOR, MARCO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 02:15:00
Court Case 5902022210427
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name THOMAS, COURTNEY NICOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/2/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 02:29:00
Court Case 5902022210429
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BIRCH, FAAKHIRA KAMIYLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/29/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 06:18:00
Court Case 5902022210434
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON-BLAIN, INDIGO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/6/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-03 05:33:00
Court Case 5902022210435
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00