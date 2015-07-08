Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Collins, Samuel Alan
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202202089
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Collins, Samuel Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 08:02.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Helms, Brittany Starr
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202202089
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Helms, Brittany Starr (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 08:16.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Williams, Deangelo Shay
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202202353
Charge Indecent Exposure (M),
Description Williams, Deangelo Shay (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 400-BLK Belton St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/3/2022 10:12.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Sherrin, Christopher Eric
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202201901
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/3/2022 10:39.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Hare, Joyce Aldridge
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202202091
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hare, Joyce Aldridge (W /F/79) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 11:01.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Torres-nino, Cristian Adrian
Arrest Date 04/03/2022
Court Case 202202345
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Torres-nino, Cristian Adrian (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3600-BLK Sincerity Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 11:36.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C