Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Collins, Samuel Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202089
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Collins, Samuel Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 08:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Helms, Brittany Starr
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202089
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Helms, Brittany Starr (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 08:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Williams, Deangelo Shay
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202353
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Williams, Deangelo Shay (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 400-BLK Belton St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/3/2022 10:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202201901
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/3/2022 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Hare, Joyce Aldridge
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202091
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hare, Joyce Aldridge (W /F/79) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Torres-nino, Cristian Adrian
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202345
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Torres-nino, Cristian Adrian (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3600-BLK Sincerity Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2022 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C