Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harrington, Darneisha Mykela
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case 202202385
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Harrington, Darneisha Mykela (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/4/2022 07:36.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Beel, Jacob Daniel
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case 202202136
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Beel, Jacob Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 20:17.
Arresting Officer Wright, R B

Name Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 07:53.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Marsh, Tyshawn Tarell
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Marsh, Tyshawn Tarell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Bob White Cir, Moinroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 21:19.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Huntley, Eric Lamar
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case 202202110
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 08:44.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Holmes, Tamika Shaunice
Arrest Date 04/04/2022
Court Case 202202137
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Holmes, Tamika Shaunice (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Normand St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 23:40.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L