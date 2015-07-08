Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harrington, Darneisha Mykela
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|202202385
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Darneisha Mykela (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/4/2022 07:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Beel, Jacob Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|202202136
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Beel, Jacob Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B
|Name
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 07:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Marsh, Tyshawn Tarell
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Tyshawn Tarell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Bob White Cir, Moinroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 21:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Huntley, Eric Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|202202110
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 08:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Holmes, Tamika Shaunice
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2022
|Court Case
|202202137
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Tamika Shaunice (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Normand St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2022 23:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L