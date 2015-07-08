Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAH, ABDOU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022210616
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLEMAN, ANTHONY FROST
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 14:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022210463
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DIXON, KANEESHA BONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 12:59:00
|Court Case
|5902022208894
|Charge Description
|DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PERRY, ROYVONTA QUESHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022210613
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FORTUNE, DEZMOND SHAMEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-05 13:49:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount