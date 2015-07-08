Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Terrell Antonio
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Williams, Terrell Antonio (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/5/2022 10:32.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 11:03.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Hubbard, William Devon
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case 202202147
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1200-BLK Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip (Probation Violation), F (F),
Description Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (probation Violation), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:20.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Munson, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:40.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Stough, Michele Starr
Arrest Date 04/05/2022
Court Case 202202437
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Stough, Michele Starr (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4000-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, SC, on 4/5/2022 14:39.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A