Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Terrell Antonio
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Williams, Terrell Antonio (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/5/2022 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 11:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Hubbard, William Devon
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|202202147
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1200-BLK Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip (Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (probation Violation), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Munson, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2022 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Stough, Michele Starr
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2022
|Court Case
|202202437
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Stough, Michele Starr (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4000-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, SC, on 4/5/2022 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A