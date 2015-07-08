Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHULER, KIMBERLY DAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/1/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 05:21:00
Court Case 8902021051018
Charge Description DANGEROUS DRUGS – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 230000.00

Name JOYNER, JENNIFER ANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/23/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 13:32:00
Court Case 8902021052110
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCKOY, AVERY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 14:36:00
Court Case 5902022210773
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SANDERS, SANTINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 08:11:00
Court Case 5902022209975
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WITHERSPOON, KENNETH DEWANE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/30/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 15:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NICKS, AHNIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-06 16:50:00
Court Case 5902022209877
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 2000.00