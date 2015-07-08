Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jenkins, Donald Lee
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jenkins, Donald Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Rollingbrook Ct, Kings Mountain, NC, on 4/6/2022 09:55.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, B E

Name Willoughby, Latrell Omar
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Willoughby, Latrell Omar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2022 10:44.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Bratton, Gayla York
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case 202202182
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bratton, Gayla York (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:40.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case 202200281
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:40.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/06/2022
Court Case 202202472
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 16:44.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S