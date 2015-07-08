Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jenkins, Donald Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Donald Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Rollingbrook Ct, Kings Mountain, NC, on 4/6/2022 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Willoughby, Latrell Omar
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Latrell Omar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2022 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Bratton, Gayla York
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|202202182
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bratton, Gayla York (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200281
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2022
|Court Case
|202202472
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2022 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S