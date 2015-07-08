Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Landes, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Landes, Christopher Allen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Longview Manor Dr/tom Short Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/8/2022 14:03.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Craig, Stephanie Grace
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Craig, Stephanie Grace (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 15:12.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Moser, Emily Anne
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (Dwi) (M),
Description Moser, Emily Anne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Miller, Ricky Ray
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (Dwi), M (M),
Description Miller, Ricky Ray (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Patterson, Karla Suzanne
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Patterson, Karla Suzanne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK S Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:15.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Cassano, Anastasia Katherine
Arrest Date 04/08/2022
Court Case 202202514
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cassano, Anastasia Katherine (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Rea Rd/crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/8/2022 00:02.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E