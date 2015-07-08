Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Landes, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Landes, Christopher Allen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Longview Manor Dr/tom Short Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/8/2022 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Craig, Stephanie Grace
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Craig, Stephanie Grace (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Moser, Emily Anne
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Moser, Emily Anne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Miller, Ricky Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Miller, Ricky Ray (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Patterson, Karla Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Karla Suzanne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK S Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/8/2022 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Cassano, Anastasia Katherine
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2022
|Court Case
|202202514
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cassano, Anastasia Katherine (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Rea Rd/crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/8/2022 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E