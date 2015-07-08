Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLAY, SHAWNA JAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1982
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 00:39:00
Court Case 5902022211113
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name TRUESDALE, JEFFREY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 10:34:00
Court Case 5902022211137
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RICE, TYRONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/22/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 01:47:00
Court Case 5902022211106
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAYFIELD, SCOTT RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 14:10:00
Court Case 5902022211138
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, RUSSELL VERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 03:37:00
Court Case 5902022209633
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, QUATAVIUS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-09 14:26:00
Court Case 5902022211141
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00