Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Franklin Rashay
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Franklin Rashay (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Cherio Ln, Marshville, NC, on 4/9/2022 05:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Allen, Levon
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|202202251
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Allen, Levon (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 07:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony(Possess Cocaine), M (M),
|Description
|Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony(possess Cocaine), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Stewart, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|202202252
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Thomas Christopher (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Green, Shaun Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|202202253
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – (Poss Sched Vi, Pdp, Speed), M (M),
|Description
|Green, Shaun Michael (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (poss Sched Vi, Pdp, Speed), M (M), at 3100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 10:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Stewart, Edward Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Edward Lorenzo (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2022 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D