Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Franklin Rashay
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcclain, Franklin Rashay (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Cherio Ln, Marshville, NC, on 4/9/2022 05:19.
Arresting Officer Mcclellan, T

Name Allen, Levon
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case 202202251
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Allen, Levon (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 07:24.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony(Possess Cocaine), M (M),
Description Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony(possess Cocaine), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 09:20.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Stewart, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case 202202252
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Stewart, Thomas Christopher (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 10:22.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Green, Shaun Michael
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case 202202253
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – (Poss Sched Vi, Pdp, Speed), M (M),
Description Green, Shaun Michael (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (poss Sched Vi, Pdp, Speed), M (M), at 3100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2022 10:59.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Stewart, Edward Lorenzo
Arrest Date 04/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Stewart, Edward Lorenzo (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2022 11:09.
Arresting Officer Price, D