Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name SOTOMAYOR, MARKO ISSAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022211189
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COOK, ISAAC DALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 03:17:00
Court Case 5902022211191
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PATEL, PALAK PARESH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/21/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 02:03:00
Court Case 5902022211190
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WASHINGTON, JUNE WINTERS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/3/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 03:31:00
Court Case 5902022210202
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FLORES, JASON ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/2/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 02:42:00
Court Case 5902022211195
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name KAW, AH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/19/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-10 04:07:00
Court Case 5902022211194
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00