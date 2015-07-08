Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SOTOMAYOR, MARKO ISSAC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022211189
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COOK, ISAAC DALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1998
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 03:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022211191
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PATEL, PALAK PARESH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/21/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022211190
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, JUNE WINTERS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/3/1960
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 03:31:00
|Court Case
|5902022210202
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FLORES, JASON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/2/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902022211195
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|KAW, AH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/19/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-10 04:07:00
|Court Case
|5902022211194
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00