Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Omilla
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case 202202270
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Brown, Omilla (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 1200-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 09:41.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Bennett, Masson Keith
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 10:47.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Cronk, Benjamin James
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Cronk, Benjamin James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 100-BLK Legend Rd, Lumberton, NC, on 4/10/2022 12:36.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Barrino, Maliyha
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case 202202273
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Barrino, Maliyha (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 14:24.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Stitt, Jaylon Chavez
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case
Charge A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Stitt, Jaylon Chavez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2022 14:41.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/10/2022
Court Case 202202272
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 4/10/2022 16:16.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D