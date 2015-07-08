Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Omilla
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|202202270
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Brown, Omilla (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 1200-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 09:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Bennett, Masson Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Cronk, Benjamin James
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Cronk, Benjamin James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 100-BLK Legend Rd, Lumberton, NC, on 4/10/2022 12:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Barrino, Maliyha
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|202202273
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Maliyha (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2022 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Stitt, Jaylon Chavez
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Stitt, Jaylon Chavez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2022 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2022
|Court Case
|202202272
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 4/10/2022 16:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D