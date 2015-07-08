Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SCHLAFLY, FREDRICK EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1958
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022211257
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ARMSTRONG, CARLOS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/19/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 12:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022210884
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WATSON, ANTHONY TONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1959
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022211286
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, DEMARCO JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 01:38:00
|Court Case
|5902022211264
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BIBBS, CORNEILUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 12:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021233781
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, CURTIS DUANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-11 14:51:00
|Court Case
|5902022211295
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount