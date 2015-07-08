Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCHLAFLY, FREDRICK EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1958
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 00:08:00
Court Case 5902022211257
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ARMSTRONG, CARLOS EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 12:17:00
Court Case 5902022210884
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WATSON, ANTHONY TONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1959
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 11:09:00
Court Case 5902022211286
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name ANDERSON, DEMARCO JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 01:38:00
Court Case 5902022211264
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name BIBBS, CORNEILUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 12:18:00
Court Case 5902021233781
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 200.00

Name WASHINGTON, CURTIS DUANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-11 14:51:00
Court Case 5902022211295
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount