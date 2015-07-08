Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vanderbush, Samuel James
Arrest Date 04/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Vanderbush, Samuel James (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 00:41.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name King, Ryan Sidney
Arrest Date 04-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description King, Ryan Sidney (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202200304), at Waxhaw, on 4/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Gaskill, Olivia Winters
Arrest Date 04/11/2022
Court Case 202200304
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gaskill, Olivia Winters (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Deep River Way/batiste Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 01:31.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 04-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 04:09, 4/11/2022 and 04:10, 4/11/2022. Reported: 04:10, 4/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name King, Ryan Sidney
Arrest Date 04/11/2022
Court Case 202200304
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description King, Ryan Sidney (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Deep River Way/batiste Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 01:34.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Hafliger, Patricia Rimer
Arrest Date 04-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hafliger, Patricia Rimer (W /F/52) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2300-BLK Silver Run Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:35, 4/9/2022 and 12:00, 4/10/2022. Reported: 05:35, 4/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A