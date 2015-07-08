Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vanderbush, Samuel James
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Vanderbush, Samuel James (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|King, Ryan Sidney
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|King, Ryan Sidney (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202200304), at Waxhaw, on 4/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Gaskill, Olivia Winters
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200304
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gaskill, Olivia Winters (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Deep River Way/batiste Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 04:09, 4/11/2022 and 04:10, 4/11/2022. Reported: 04:10, 4/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|King, Ryan Sidney
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200304
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Ryan Sidney (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Deep River Way/batiste Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/11/2022 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Hafliger, Patricia Rimer
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hafliger, Patricia Rimer (W /F/52) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2300-BLK Silver Run Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:35, 4/9/2022 and 12:00, 4/10/2022. Reported: 05:35, 4/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A