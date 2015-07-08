Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2022
|Court Case
|202202647
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 9500-BLK Black Rd, Fairview, NC, on 4/12/2022 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 11:41, 4/12/2022 and 11:42, 4/12/2022. Reported: 11:42, 4/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Cowart, Mitchell James
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cowart, Mitchell James (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2022 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Sex Offense-1st Deg (C), at [Address], on 11:56, 4/12/2022. Reported: 11:56, 4/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Booker, Kevin Dewan
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2022
|Court Case
|202202654
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Booker, Kevin Dewan (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 2900-BLK Eagle View Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2022 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Johnson, Caitlynn Abigail
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Johnson, Caitlynn Abigail (W /F/18) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 3200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 00:00, 3/1/2022. Reported: 14:39, 4/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T