Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STITT, VAN JUNIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 12:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name DENNIS, LAFAYETTE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 13:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, TIMOTHY JUNIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 00:53:00
Court Case 5902022209424
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HEGAZY, SHADY ABEDELHADY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 11:06:00
Court Case 5902021218052
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RAMIREZ, AMANDA LUCY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 01:56:00
Court Case 5902022208632
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DWAYNE ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-13 11:35:00
Court Case 5902022211483
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00