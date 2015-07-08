Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STITT, VAN JUNIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 12:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DENNIS, LAFAYETTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/9/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 13:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASSEY, TIMOTHY JUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 00:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022209424
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HEGAZY, SHADY ABEDELHADY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 11:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021218052
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RAMIREZ, AMANDA LUCY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 01:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022208632
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DWAYNE ALBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-13 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022211483
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00