Visentin, Joely Christine (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3700-BLK S Providence Rd/kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/13/2022 22:20.