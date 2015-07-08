Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
Arrest Date 04/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2022 19:21.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Visentin, Joely Christine
Arrest Date 04/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Visentin, Joely Christine (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3700-BLK S Providence Rd/kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/13/2022 22:20.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Crowder, Keionta Shanija
Arrest Date 04/13/2022
Court Case 202202129
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2022 23:32.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Turner, Felica Lucky
Arrest Date 04/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Turner, Felica Lucky (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 4/13/2022 11:21.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Velazquez, Adiel Daniel
Arrest Date 04-13-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Velazquez, Adiel Daniel (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 499 Marshville Water Plant Rd/hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/13/2022 5:36:36 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Vail-bailon, Arturo Eduardo
Arrest Date 04/13/2022
Court Case 202202348
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Vail-bailon, Arturo Eduardo (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/13/2022 03:13.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A