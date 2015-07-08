Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2022 19:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Visentin, Joely Christine
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Visentin, Joely Christine (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3700-BLK S Providence Rd/kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/13/2022 22:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2022
|Court Case
|202202129
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2022 23:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Turner, Felica Lucky
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Turner, Felica Lucky (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 4/13/2022 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Velazquez, Adiel Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04-13-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Velazquez, Adiel Daniel (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 499 Marshville Water Plant Rd/hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/13/2022 5:36:36 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Vail-bailon, Arturo Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2022
|Court Case
|202202348
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Vail-bailon, Arturo Eduardo (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/13/2022 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A