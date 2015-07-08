Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, CHAUVEY GENTLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 03:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name CAYNOR, JOHN WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1955
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 14:34:00
Court Case 5902022211325
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, DEMARIO LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/3/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 03:45:00
Court Case 5902022211579
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CLARK, KEVIN EUGENE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/4/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 14:00:00
Court Case 3502022701182
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name OLIVER, BRIDGETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 02:25:00
Court Case 5902022210206
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, MOLLIE NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-14 13:36:00
Court Case 5902020205378
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00