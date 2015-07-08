Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEWIS, CHAUVEY GENTLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 03:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAYNOR, JOHN WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1955
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 14:34:00
|Court Case
|5902022211325
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERSON, DEMARIO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/3/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022211579
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CLARK, KEVIN EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/4/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 14:00:00
|Court Case
|3502022701182
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OLIVER, BRIDGETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1982
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022210206
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, MOLLIE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-14 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020205378
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00