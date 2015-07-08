Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALLEN, RAYLAN SIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/2003
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 05:23:00
Court Case 5902022211736
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name JARVIS, PATRICK DENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 13:56:00
Court Case 5902022211789
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PANNILL, DEVON LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 01:07:00
Court Case 5902022211738
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name HUNTER, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 16:06:00
Court Case 5902022210991
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, ZAHNIGEL MARQUICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022211750
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name MURRAY, SHARMANE TALAYJAH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/18/2000
Height 5.2
Weight 93
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-15 15:22:00
Court Case 3502021702744
Charge Description DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
Bond Amount 500.00