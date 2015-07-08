Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Waddell, Marilyn Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case 202202396
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Waddell, Marilyn Elizabeth (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 03:24.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Lindsey, Triston
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case 202202410
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lindsey, Triston (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Hamilton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 12:08.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Crowder, Ranesha Odesha
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case 202202414
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Crowder, Ranesha Odesha (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 200-BLK E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 14:00.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Curry, Willie Clarence
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 14:34.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Curry, Willie Clarence
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case 202202415
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 14:43.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Curry, Willie Clarence
Arrest Date 04/15/2022
Court Case 202202417
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 15:36.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H