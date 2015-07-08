Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Waddell, Marilyn Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|202202396
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Waddell, Marilyn Elizabeth (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Lindsey, Triston
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|202202410
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Triston (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Hamilton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Crowder, Ranesha Odesha
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|202202414
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Ranesha Odesha (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 200-BLK E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2022 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Curry, Willie Clarence
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Curry, Willie Clarence
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|202202415
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Curry, Willie Clarence
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2022
|Court Case
|202202417
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H