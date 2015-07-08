Description

Curry, Willie Clarence (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, TX, on 4/15/2022 14:34.