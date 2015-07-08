Description

Burns, Tyquanne Dewan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1000-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/16/2022 19:21.