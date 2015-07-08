Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dulitz, Sarah Jane
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|202202449
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Dulitz, Sarah Jane (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Violation), F (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Miller, Mark Sampson
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Miller, Mark Sampson (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 5100-BLK Saddle Horn Tr, Weddington, NC, on 4/16/2022 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Burns, Tyquanne Dewan
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|202202547
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Burns, Tyquanne Dewan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1000-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/16/2022 19:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Booth, Wesley Jacob
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|202202745
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Booth, Wesley Jacob (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Mlk Blvd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Spears, Tory Morgan
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Spears, Tory Morgan (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3400-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 22:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Thompson, Tyrell Jaronn
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Tyrell Jaronn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK Great Falls Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2022 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C