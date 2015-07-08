Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dulitz, Sarah Jane
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case 202202449
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Violation), F (F),
Description Dulitz, Sarah Jane (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Violation), F (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 16:35.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Miller, Mark Sampson
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Miller, Mark Sampson (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 5100-BLK Saddle Horn Tr, Weddington, NC, on 4/16/2022 16:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Burns, Tyquanne Dewan
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case 202202547
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Burns, Tyquanne Dewan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1000-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/16/2022 19:21.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Booth, Wesley Jacob
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case 202202745
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Booth, Wesley Jacob (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Mlk Blvd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 22:10.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Spears, Tory Morgan
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Spears, Tory Morgan (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3400-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2022 22:14.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Thompson, Tyrell Jaronn
Arrest Date 04/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Thompson, Tyrell Jaronn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK Great Falls Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2022 00:44.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C