Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcelhiney, Alessandra D
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|202202455
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcelhiney, Alessandra D (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2022 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Sanchez, Mario Rodriquez
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Mario Rodriquez (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 03:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Harabari, Yana Alexandr
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|202200354
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Harabari, Yana Alexandr (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Basistyy, Kevin Alex
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|202200354
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Basistyy, Kevin Alex (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Apel, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|202202466
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Apel, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500-BLK N Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2022 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Mendoza, Amy
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mendoza, Amy (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at W Hwy 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2022 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L