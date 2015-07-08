Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcelhiney, Alessandra D
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case 202202455
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcelhiney, Alessandra D (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2022 02:51.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Sanchez, Mario Rodriquez
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sanchez, Mario Rodriquez (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 03:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Harabari, Yana Alexandr
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case 202200354
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Harabari, Yana Alexandr (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 13:39.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Basistyy, Kevin Alex
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case 202200354
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Basistyy, Kevin Alex (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 4/17/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Apel, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case 202202466
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Apel, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500-BLK N Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2022 16:58.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Mendoza, Amy
Arrest Date 04/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mendoza, Amy (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at W Hwy 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2022 23:09.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L