Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EDWARDS, QUINTON RAMONN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/16/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020221327
Charge Description FEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, TORRANCE DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 07:30:00
Court Case 5902022212113
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PROFFIT, JORDAN MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/2000
Height 5.3
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 07:53:00
Court Case 5902022212104
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JIMENEZ, ALEX XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 10:45:00
Court Case 5902022207721
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT >=$100,000
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMALLS, REGINALD PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 07:23:00
Court Case 5902020229950
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KNOWLTON, BRYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-18 11:20:00
Court Case 5902022211130
Charge Description CARELESSNESS WITH FIRE
Bond Amount 500.00