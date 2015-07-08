Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keller, Sophia Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2022
|Court Case
|202202780
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Keller, Sophia Marie (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1800-BLK Tamworth Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/18/2022 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 03:27, 4/18/2022 and 03:28, 4/18/2022. Reported: 03:28, 4/18/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Sanders, Najee
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Sanders, Najee (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 200-BLK E Water St, Statesville, NC, on 4/18/2022 17:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 07:06, 4/18/2022 and 07:07, 4/18/2022. Reported: 07:07, 4/18/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Whitmore, Tia
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Whitmore, Tia (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, SC, on 4/18/2022 18:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Roberts, Santiago Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2022
|Court Case
|202200359
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Santiago Lamont (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2022 19:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N