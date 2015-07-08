Description

Keller, Sophia Marie (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1800-BLK Tamworth Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/18/2022 17:20.