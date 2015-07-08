Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keller, Sophia Marie
Arrest Date 04/18/2022
Court Case 202202780
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Keller, Sophia Marie (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1800-BLK Tamworth Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/18/2022 17:20.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
Arrest Date 04-18-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 03:27, 4/18/2022 and 03:28, 4/18/2022. Reported: 03:28, 4/18/2022.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Sanders, Najee
Arrest Date 04/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Sanders, Najee (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 200-BLK E Water St, Statesville, NC, on 4/18/2022 17:23.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 04-18-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 07:06, 4/18/2022 and 07:07, 4/18/2022. Reported: 07:07, 4/18/2022.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Whitmore, Tia
Arrest Date 04/18/2022
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Whitmore, Tia (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, SC, on 4/18/2022 18:01.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Roberts, Santiago Lamont
Arrest Date 04/18/2022
Court Case 202200359
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Roberts, Santiago Lamont (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2022 19:46.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N