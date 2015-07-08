Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sherrin, Christopher Eric
Arrest Date 04/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 2(Simple Poss Sch Ii, Cond Discharge) (M),
Description Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 2(simple Poss Sch Ii, Cond Discharge) (M), at 3600-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/19/2022 15:58.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 04-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1600-BLK Dennis Austin Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 4/19/2022 and 06:30, 4/19/2022. Reported: 07:50, 4/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Johnson, Barrett Mcswain
Arrest Date 04/19/2022
Court Case 202202648
Charge Larceny Of A Firearm (2), F (F),
Description Johnson, Barrett Mcswain (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of A Firearm (2), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mcneal, Ryder Edwards
Arrest Date 04-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcneal, Ryder Edwards (W /M/83) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 700-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 08:06, 4/19/2022. Reported: 08:06, 4/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Wright, R B

Name Johnson, Barrett Mcswain
Arrest Date 04/19/2022
Court Case 202202648
Charge 1) Larceny-Firearm (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Johnson, Barrett Mcswain (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Clyburn, Darryl Lee
Arrest Date 04/19/2022
Court Case 202202515
Charge Fail To Appear – (Show Cause), F (F),
Description Clyburn, Darryl Lee (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (show Cause), F (F), at E Franklin St/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 18:19.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D