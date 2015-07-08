Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 2(Simple Poss Sch Ii, Cond Discharge) (M),
|Description
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 2(simple Poss Sch Ii, Cond Discharge) (M), at 3600-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/19/2022 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1600-BLK Dennis Austin Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 4/19/2022 and 06:30, 4/19/2022. Reported: 07:50, 4/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2022
|Court Case
|202202648
|Charge
|Larceny Of A Firearm (2), F (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of A Firearm (2), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mcneal, Ryder Edwards
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcneal, Ryder Edwards (W /M/83) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 700-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 08:06, 4/19/2022. Reported: 08:06, 4/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B
|Name
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2022
|Court Case
|202202648
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Firearm (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Barrett Mcswain (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Clyburn, Darryl Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2022
|Court Case
|202202515
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – (Show Cause), F (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Darryl Lee (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (show Cause), F (F), at E Franklin St/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2022 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D