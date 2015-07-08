Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BRIWN, DARRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/15/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 09:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SADLER, RICO JEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 13:52:00
Court Case 5902022211475
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name YARBOROUGH, REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 17:00:00
Court Case 5902022207125
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BATES, KAPRICE MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 01:07:00
Court Case 5902022211957
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANGHO, SIDI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 03:47:00
Court Case 5902022212352
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, ADRIAN D
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-20 16:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount