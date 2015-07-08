Description

Young, Mason Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 9) Financial Card Theft (F), at 14000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2022 13:04.