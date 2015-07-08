Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, Mason Alexander
Arrest Date 04/20/2022
Court Case 202202561
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/Checks (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 9) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Young, Mason Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 9) Financial Card Theft (F), at 14000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2022 13:04.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 04-20-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 01:42, 4/20/2022 and 01:43, 4/20/2022. Reported: 01:43, 4/20/2022.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Morrison, Quentin Lynell
Arrest Date 04/20/2022
Court Case 202202539
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Alter / Change Serial # (F),
Description Morrison, Quentin Lynell (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Alter / Change Serial # (F), at 300-BLK Charles St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2022 14:39.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Griffin, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 04-20-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Christopher Michael (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5000-BLK Alexis Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 22:00, 4/19/2022 and 07:31, 4/20/2022. Reported: 07:31, 4/20/2022.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 04-20-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:46, 4/20/2022. Reported: 11:46, 4/20/2022.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M