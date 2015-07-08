Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Young, Mason Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2022
|Court Case
|202202561
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/Checks (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 9) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Young, Mason Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 9) Financial Card Theft (F), at 14000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2022 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 01:42, 4/20/2022 and 01:43, 4/20/2022. Reported: 01:43, 4/20/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Morrison, Quentin Lynell
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2022
|Court Case
|202202539
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Alter / Change Serial # (F),
|Description
|Morrison, Quentin Lynell (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Alter / Change Serial # (F), at 300-BLK Charles St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2022 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Griffin, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Christopher Michael (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5000-BLK Alexis Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 22:00, 4/19/2022 and 07:31, 4/20/2022. Reported: 07:31, 4/20/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Young, Mason Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Young, Mason Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5000-BLK Thicketty Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2022 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:46, 4/20/2022. Reported: 11:46, 4/20/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M