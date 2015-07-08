Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KRYZYNSKI, KYLE FRANCIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/17/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 10:45:00
Court Case 5902022212375
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount

Name ROWLEY, COCHEISE DAKOTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 12:03:00
Court Case 5902022212524
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PEREZ, COSME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 08:58:00
Court Case 5902022212439
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DARIUS QUANJY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022212515
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RAMOS, JAMEER ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 10:54:00
Court Case 5902022210655
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BEARD, JOEL K
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-21 16:36:00
Court Case 5902022212134
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00