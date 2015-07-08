Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KRYZYNSKI, KYLE FRANCIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022212375
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROWLEY, COCHEISE DAKOTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 12:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022212524
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PEREZ, COSME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 08:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022212439
|Charge Description
|POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DARIUS QUANJY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022212515
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RAMOS, JAMEER ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902022210655
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEARD, JOEL K
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-21 16:36:00
|Court Case
|5902022212134
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00