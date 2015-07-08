Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 4000-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/21/2022 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S
|Name
|Shaw, Makayla Labrea
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Shaw, Makayla Labrea (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 3500-BLK E Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2022 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Eudy, Felicia Gail
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|202202552
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Eudy, Felicia Gail (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK N Hayne St/e Morgan St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2022 13:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Twitty, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Twitty, Robert James (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 5800-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/21/2022 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Wynn, James Randy
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Wynn, James Randy (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 200-BLK Pineville Forest Dr, Pineville, NC, on 4/21/2022 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Amaro, Joseph Steven
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (M),
|Description
|Amaro, Joseph Steven (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2022 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W