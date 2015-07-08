Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martinez, Efrain
Arrest Date 04/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Martinez, Efrain (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at Homeless, Ellerbe, NC, on 4/22/2022 17:43.
Arresting Officer Walden, W L

Name Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation
Arrest Date 04-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation (C), at 600-BLK Lancaster Av/griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 4/22/2022 and 03:01, 4/22/2022. Reported: 03:01, 4/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ortiz, Efrain Martinez
Arrest Date 04/22/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ortiz, Efrain Martinez (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W Turner St, Pageland, SC, on 4/22/2022 18:45.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich, K C

Name Ray, Martha Dianne
Arrest Date 04-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ray, Martha Dianne (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 03:53, 4/22/2022. Reported: 03:53, 4/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Lackey, James Matthew
Arrest Date 04/22/2022
Court Case 202202880
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Lackey, James Matthew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2022 19:01.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name De, Barros Franciane
Arrest Date 04-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description De, Barros Franciane (W /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 04:00, 4/22/2022. Reported: 04:00, 4/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J