Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Efrain
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Efrain (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at Homeless, Ellerbe, NC, on 4/22/2022 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Walden, W L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation (C), at 600-BLK Lancaster Av/griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 4/22/2022 and 03:01, 4/22/2022. Reported: 03:01, 4/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ortiz, Efrain Martinez
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Efrain Martinez (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W Turner St, Pageland, SC, on 4/22/2022 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich, K C
|Name
|Ray, Martha Dianne
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ray, Martha Dianne (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 03:53, 4/22/2022. Reported: 03:53, 4/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Lackey, James Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2022
|Court Case
|202202880
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Lackey, James Matthew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2022 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|De, Barros Franciane
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|De, Barros Franciane (W /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 04:00, 4/22/2022. Reported: 04:00, 4/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J